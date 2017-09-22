Letter: Oak Bay resident joyful over cat’s return

I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the people of Oak Bay and Victoria who recently helped our dear cat Pete to come home after being missing since Aug. 3. Pete is in a very fragile condition, but managed to survive his ordeal. He is a 14-year-old indoor kitty with a kidney condition. He spent a few days in the Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital but is now at home for care.

Thank you to all the people who called with possible sightings – all of which were followed up – to the people who stopped to talk as I was putting up the missing cat posters and walking the neighbourhoods, to Hollywood Pet Hosital who were so supportive, to ROAM ( ) and to Victoria Lost Pets.

Special thanks to the lady who saw a ‘lost cat’ poster and a ‘found cat’ poster and put two and two together and decided from the description it must be the same cat. It was.

She made the initial call to put the family who found Pete in Fairfield, in touch with me. And to that family: Thank you so much to Teak and Kara and family who found Pete and started a search for his owners.

We are so grateful to have Pete home.

Linda Hogg

Oak Bay