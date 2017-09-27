Letter: Town hall idea earns Trump comparison

I for one am so pleased to read in the Oak Bay News that council is considering tearing up the traditional legislative format of representative democracy in favor of the giddy rule of the mob.

This whole weird concept of representative democracy, fathered by the Romans and tweaked to perfection by Simon de Montfort / Thomas Jefferson et al. is so old fashioned.

I want the decisions made at city hall to be the product of a Trump style rally – where one loud voice plays a call and response with the crowd and the weaker members of council – believing that the crowd is the silent majority instead of merely a really loud minority, buckles to all rational thought.

How bad could it go?

Chris Foyd

Oak Bay