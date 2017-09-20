LETTERS: Who should we help now?

I have volunteered and my company has made many donations to desperate organizations around the world who need our help.

I was shocked recently to see television commercials with dogs and cats desperately needing help. I was expecting to see poor children from Third World countries who have no clothes, medicine, water or food – but animals?

I realize animals might not have a home too, but have we lost our focus?

I read so much about saving the homeless. I have seen the so-called homeless on McKenzie Street in Saanich. Homeless? There are jobs on every corner in every business.

Help the homeless? No thanks.

We live in Canada. Can you please get your wallets out and help the people on the other side of the world who don’t have a chance?

Our animals in Canada wear jackets and pajamas. In Africa, children don’t have jackets or pajamas, never mind water.

Tina Acosta Delgado

East Sooke