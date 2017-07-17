Other options might work better than medians in Esquimalt

Medians such as these along Esquimalt Road can create inadequate sight lines, one reader writes. Kendra Wong/Victoria News

Re: Esquimalt Road medians are here to stay (News, July 14)

Esquimalt’s claim that medians provide a safe zone in the middle of the street for pedestrians is false in my judgement. Medians there hide pedestrians and vehicles from each other’s view. If a safe zone is needed, I suggest the arrangement at Admirals and Cowper roads in Saanich, with or without a flashing light.

If there really is a general problem, why not paint crosswalk lines at intersections and popular crossing places like between city hall and the bus stop to the sidewalk and parking across the street? That location does not have a median, perhaps to facilitate a left turn into the lot, though the median to the east will help hide pedestrians.

Bureaucracies labour mightily, then stumble. It’s the fault of voters who elect confused council members, who in turn hire bureaucrats. Part of the safety problem is failure to properly enforce traffic rules – I’ve seen people speed through the area to get to the recreation and health centres more quickly.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich