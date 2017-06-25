Parking infrastructure should be mandatory for Victoria pool project

The City of Victoria’s Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre is in need of replacement or upgrading. Letter writer Trevor Amon wants the city to look at providing extra underground parking in the project to ease the logjam for downtown workers. Photo contributed

Re: Plans for Crystal Pool envision a community hub (vicnews.com, June 24)

What was missing in the details regarding a new Crystal Pool was a discussion about parking. There is a real opportunity here to address a serious shortage of parking for the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and Royal Athletic Park, as well as for a new Crystal Pool.

In addition, the intersection of Quadra and Pembroke streets is a short walk to downtown and to many government offices that are even closer. Is the City of Victoria making any plans for several levels of underground parking at the new Crystal Pool or is this going to be an opportunity wasted?

The mayor and councillors have demonstrated no bounds when it comes to cycling infrastructure, but where is the investment in infrastructure and parking for all the green electric cars that are coming in short order?

Trevor Amon

Victoria