Resident questions impact traffic will have on emergency response times

Some of the current residents living at Christie Point are wondering now just what kind of people have the electorate of the Town of View Royal put into the leadership and control of their civic affairs.

As a resident and former B.C. government department of highways supervisor manager here, also a first responder, I am very seriously concerned right now that medical, emergencies and fire response times are severely compromised by the saturated volume of traffic that is using Island Highway (1A), particularly between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

By approving high density proposals such as Realstar’s without considering the public’s rights to safety and well being is asinine. Since when did collecting taxes here outweigh the value of lives?

Keith Banfield

View Royal