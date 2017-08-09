Victoria News welcomes new reporter Lauren Boothby

Hi I’m Lauren, and I’m new here.

I’m also the newest reporter at the Victoria News.

It’s been a wild and exciting year, full of many changes and challenges. I came to this beautiful province a year ago this month to study journalism at Langara College in Vancouver, and I’ve been chasing stories since.

In spring 2016, I graduated from Western University in London, Ontario with an honours double major degree in criminology and art. I spent the last 10 years in London, a short one-hour drive from the town I grew up in.

In London, I learned about operating cameras and television by volunteering for Rogers TV and working for the campus sports broadcasting station, Mustangs TV. I also learned some photography, video and photo editing in my art classes, which has proven helpful. I learned about statistics, research design, and how to analyze social issues, crime, and the criminal justice system in my criminology and sociology classes. You can understand why I like crime, courts and data stories.

But last August I finally left home, hopped on a plane and moved to a province I’d never even visited before. I was ready for something new. I loved my last 11 months in Vancouver, and loved Victoria even more when I visited for the first time in May.

I can’t tell you how happy I am to be here.

“Maybe one day I’ll live here,” I said to myself the first time I came. If you told me I’d be working and living here a few months later, I wouldn’t have believed you.

But here I am, and I can’t wait to learn more about this place and find the stories that matter to you.

As a journalist, I want to give you the information you need to know. I love learning, and I’m excited to share your community’s news with you.

I’d love to hear from you via email at lauren.boothby@vicnews.com or connect with me on Facebook or Twitter.