Victoria News welcomes new reporter Lauren Boothby

Hi I’m Lauren, and I’m new here.

Hello my name is Lauren, and I’m new here.

I’m also the newest reporter at the Victoria News.

It’s been a wild and exciting year, full of many changes and challenges. I came to this beautiful province a year ago this month to study journalism at Langara College in Vancouver, and I’ve been chasing stories since.

In spring 2016, I graduated from Western University in London, Ontario with an honours double major degree in criminology and art. I spent the last 10 years in London, a short one-hour drive from the town I grew up in.

In London, I learned about operating cameras and television by volunteering for Rogers TV and working for the campus sports broadcasting station, Mustangs TV. I also learned some photography, video and photo editing in my art classes, which has proven helpful. I learned about statistics, research design, and how to analyze social issues, crime, and the criminal justice system in my criminology and sociology classes. You can understand why I like crime, courts and data stories.

But last August I finally left home, hopped on a plane and moved to a province I’d never even visited before. I was ready for something new. I loved my last 11 months in Vancouver, and loved Victoria even more when I visited for the first time in May.

I can’t tell you how happy I am to be here.

“Maybe one day I’ll live here,” I said to myself the first time I came. If you told me I’d be working and living here a few months later, I wouldn’t have believed you.

But here I am, and I can’t wait to learn more about this place and find the stories that matter to you.

As a journalist, I want to give you the information you need to know. I love learning, and I’m excited to share your community’s news with you.

I’d love to hear from you via email at lauren.boothby@vicnews.com or connect with me on Facebook or Twitter.

