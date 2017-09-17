Victoria’s Courtnall brothers support Commonwealth Games bid

Bringing people together to support and host the 2022 Commonwealth Games will leave lasting legacies. These Games are an amazing opportunity that we don’t want to see slip by.

When else will the people of Victoria have the chance to cheer on Canada’s best athletes whilst being inspired to be more active, healthy and connected? We are very proud and lucky to have been brought up in this beautiful city and were proud in 1994 and we want that for Victoria again in 2022.

Be vocal about your support of the Games because it’s going to be great for us all.

Russ, Geoff

and Bruce Courtnall

Greater Victoria