HarbourCats hope to set records in final homestand

More records are set to fall during the Victoria HarbourCats’ final regular season homestand, with a three-game series this Friday to Sunday at Royal Athletic Park.

Earlier this season, the HarbourCats set a West Coast League record with a 19-game winning streak, and a WCL North Division first half title that secured the first playoff berth for a Victoria-based baseball team at this level since 1952.

Additionally, the HarbourCats have set a new franchise record with 36 wins, with five games remaining, and have secured first overall in the standings, ensuring home-field advantage as long as the team stays alive in the playoffs.

The 2016 season has been a record setting one for the HarbourCats.

A total regular season attendance of 48,536 has the HarbourCats in position to surpass 50,000 in total attendance this Friday, Aug. 5 when they open the series against Yakima Valley. According to the WCL’s records, it will be the first time a WCL team has surpassed 50,000 in regular season attendance.

The HarbourCats are also in line to set a new team and league record for per-game attendance, maintaining an average of 2,022 per game entering their final homestand, or 112 more per game than last year’s 1,910 per game. Victoria has led the WCL in average attendance each of the past two seasons, and now looks to become the first team in league history to surpass 2,000 in average attendance.

Saturday will mark the HarbourCats’ third and final fireworks night, including a performance by local guitarist Josh Boudreau.

Single-game tickets for the HarbourCats’ first playoff game on August 10 are now available. For more information visit harbourcats.com.