Royals down Giants in pre-season action

The Victoria Royals stormed out of the gate as they tallied four goals in the opening 20 minutes en route to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants Sunday night.

With the win, Victoria’s head coach Dave Lowry becomes the 43rd head coach in the Western Hockey League’s 50-year history to reach the 200 win benchmark.

The Royals’ Jared Dmytriw registered two goals in the first period that included a highlight-reel marker that saw him come in on a breakaway and wire a wrist shot into the top corner. Victoria’s Joe Hicketts and Ethan Price scored the other goals for the homeside in the opening period. The Royals’ Tyler Soy and the Giants’ Brennan Menell exchanged goals in the final stanza to round out the game’s scoring.

Victoria, who sits second in the western conference, has accumulated points in six consecutive games since Jan. 8, and holds a 5-0-1-0 record during that span.

Royals’ goalie Coleman Vollrath stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced, while Giants’ netminder Ryan Kubic turned aside 40 of the 45 shots fired his way.

The Royals wrap up the pre-season on Saturday, Sept. 17 against the Vancouver Giants. The regular season kicks off Friday, Sept. 23 against the Prince George Cougars.