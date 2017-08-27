Aussie and Dane leading ITU Long Course elite athletes

Athletes head out on the swim portion of the ITU Multisport World Championships long course triathlon Sunday morning. Mark Brett/Western News

Australia’s Joshua Amberger was the first to complete the three-kilometre swim of the International Triathlon Union Multisport World Championship Long Course distance.

Amberger clocked a time of 36 minutes 29 seconds, two better than Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzalez in 36:31. Penticton’s Jeff Symonds got out of the water in 40:49.

Surrey native and Vancouver resident Nathan Killam came out of the water in 43:19.

Elite men beginning the swim

American Jennifer Spieldenner led the elite field of females in 39:28. She was followed closely by Denmark’s Helle Frederikson in 39:31 with Leanda Cave, Camilla Pedersen and Canadian Rachel McBride close by. Victoria’s Melanie McQuaid came out if 45:29.

Penticton’s Jen Annett came out of the water in 45:23.

Stay tuned to www.pentictonwesternnews.com for more updates.

Australia’s Joshua Amberger, in the elite male division, exits the water in the ITU Multisport World Championship Long Course. Mark Brett/Western News