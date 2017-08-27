Athletes head out on the swim portion of the ITU Multisport World Championships long course triathlon Sunday morning. Mark Brett/Western News

Aussie and Dane leading ITU Long Course elite athletes

Joshua Amberger and Helle Frederikson lead Long Course elite pack

Australia’s Joshua Amberger was the first to complete the three-kilometre swim of the International Triathlon Union Multisport World Championship Long Course distance.

Amberger clocked a time of 36 minutes 29 seconds, two better than Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzalez in 36:31. Penticton’s Jeff Symonds got out of the water in 40:49.

Surrey native and Vancouver resident Nathan Killam came out of the water in 43:19.

Elite men beginning the swim

American Jennifer Spieldenner led the elite field of females in 39:28. She was followed closely by Denmark’s Helle Frederikson in 39:31 with Leanda Cave, Camilla Pedersen and Canadian Rachel McBride close by. Victoria’s Melanie McQuaid came out if 45:29.

Penticton’s Jen Annett came out of the water in 45:23.

Australia’s Joshua Amberger, in the elite male division, exits the water in the ITU Multisport World Championship Long Course. Mark Brett/Western News

Penticton’s Jeff Symonds heads out on the bike course in the ITU. Mark Brett/Western News

