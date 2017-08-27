Aussie and Dane leading ITU Long Course elite athletes

Australia’s Joshua Amberger was the first to complete the three-kilometre swim of the International Triathlon Union Multisport World Championship Long Course distance.
Amberger clocked a time of 36 minutes 29 seconds, two better than Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzalez in 36:31. Penticton’s Jeff Symonds got out of the water in 40:49.
Surrey native and Vancouver resident Nathan Killam came out of the water in 43:19.
Elite men beginning the swim
American Jennifer Spieldenner led the elite field of females in 39:28. She was followed closely by Denmark’s Helle Frederikson in 39:31 with Leanda Cave, Camilla Pedersen and Canadian Rachel McBride close by. Victoria’s Melanie McQuaid came out if 45:29.
Penticton’s Jen Annett came out of the water in 45:23.
Here's your women's leaders! The Danish are the 1, 2 @helle_f @allimactri #LongDistance #Penticton2017 pic.twitter.com/YdeYb89k5s— TriathlonLIVE (@triathlonlive) August 27, 2017
Stay tuned to www.pentictonwesternnews.com for more updates.