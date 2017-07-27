Beacon Hill stays alive at Little League provincials in Victoria

A Trail baserunner slides safely into home against Beacon Hill in Thursday night action at the Little League B.C. Championships at Hollywood Park. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Beacon Hill’s chances of qualifying for the playoff round at the B.C. Little League baseball championships got a major boost Thursday when the host team came from behind to beat Trail 7-4 at Hollywood Park.

The win improved Beacon Hill’s round robin record to 3-2, tied for third spot with New Westminster in the seven-team standings. The top four teams make Saturday’s semifinals and Beacon Hill plays 4-1 Highlands in Friday’s finale at 6 p.m., while New West takes on 2-3 Little Mountain at noon. If New West and Beacon Hill win their final game, the mainland team would take third based on having beat the hosts in their opening game.

A five-run fifth inning made the difference tonight as Beacon Hill made the most of the opportunities they were given by a hard luck Trail team. The locals had no clean hits in the inning but took advantage of several errors and even managed to get two runners on base with passed ball third strike calls.

The teams were deadlocked at 2-2 after four innings and the Kootenay squad scored a run in the top of the fifth to go ahead 3-2. But the host team made things happen by making good contact at the plate in the bottom half, then held their opponents one run in the top of the sixth.

White Rock has been the class of the tournament, going 6-0. The fourth-place finisher would play them at 3 p.m. Saturday, while the 2 vs. 3 semi happens at noon.

