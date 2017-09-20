Boxing club hosts second annual Sooke SLAM

16 fights will feature both male and female boxers of all different levels and age groups

Get ready for an action-packed night, as the Sooke Boxing Club is gearing up to host its second annual Sooke SLAM on Oct. 14.

The first fight begins at 7 pm at the Sooke Community Hall.

“It’s a great event for the whole family,” said Ellen Connor, owner of the Sooke Boxing Club and organizer of the event.

There will be approximately 16 fights, which will feature local and B.C. boxers, as well as a couple of fighters from Alberta.

“I have a father and son that train at Sooke Boxing who will both be on the card to fight as well, so that will be kind of cool,” said Connor.

The fights will include both male and female boxers of all different levels and age groups, spanning anywhere from 10 to 40 years old, and from rookie boxers to provincial champions.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting all the programs that run through the Sooke Boxing Club.

“It benefits the community by providing a sport for both youth and adults that’s totally empowering,” said Connor. “It speaks to people on a different level.”

Tickets cost $20 and can be bought at West Shack Auto or the Sooke Boxing Club in advance, or can be purchased at the door for $25.

Door prizes, sponsored booths, T-shirts, a 50/50 draw, and Grilled to the Mac food truck will also be available at the event for people to enjoy.

For more information or to buy tickets from the Sooke Boxing Club, contact Ellen Connor at ellenconnor@shaw.ca.



dawn.gibson@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter