Burnaby Lakers push Victoria Shamrocks to game 7

A trio of Shamrocks converge on a Burnaby Lakers player during play last Friday at The Q Centre. The Shamrocks are the underdogs in the first round series between the two clubs, which began last night in Burnaby and continues Saturday in Colwood. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

The Victoria Shamrocks and the Burnaby Lakers will head to game 7, after the Lakers pulled out an 8-5 win at The Q Centre Sunday evening.

The Lakers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with goals from Eli McLaughlin and Scott Jones in the first eight minutes. The ‘Rocks answered right back with three straight goals from Cole Pickup, Casey Jackson and Mike Triolo.

The ‘Rocks held onto the 3-2 lead heading into the second period, before Burnaby found the equalizer. Joe Resetarits put Victoria in the lead just three minutes later with his eighth of the playoffs.

Cam Milligan scored his second of the game for the Lakers on the power play, tying the game at four heading into the third.

Scott Jones and Robert Church scored three goals for the Lakers in the third. Rocks’ Corey Small brought Victoria back to within two with his first of the night, but the Lakers regained the lead as Church scored on a five-on-three power play.

The ‘Rocks will take on the Lakers for the final game of the series at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Burnaby.

