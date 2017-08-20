Close battles for Gorge Vale senior club titles in Esquimalt

Gorge Vale Golf Club head professional Jim Cook (centre) takes a moment for a photo with Terry Edmonds (from left), Tim Howard, Stu Holroyd and Len Carlow before the foursome tee off at the senior men’s club championship tournament Thursday. Howard won the low gross title by a stroke over Holroyd, while Carlow was another three shots back. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Any number of players had a chance to finish atop Gorge Vale Golf Club’s senior club championships before the annual tournament last week in Esquimalt.

The results after Friday’s second round of play were a good illustration of that, as Tim Howard captured the senior men’s low gross title with a 36-hole total of 4-over 148. He finished one shot better than Stu Holroyd, while Len Carlow was not far behind at 151.

In the handicap division, Robert Thompson had a more comfortable victory margin collecting low net honours with a 135 total, five ahead of second-place finisher Dan McDougall at 140.

In the super seniors, for players aged 65 and over, John Lindsay topped the field with a two-round low gross total of 160, just one shot better than runner-up Larry Christiansen at 161. On the low net side for the super seniors, Wally Lum shot 133 for the win, while Jerry Sauer was second at 137.

Of note on the Thursday was the fact club member Ray Rombough, 81, managed the difficult feat of shooting better than his age when he carded a 79.

The club hosts its annual men’s and ladies open division club championships this coming weekend (Aug. 26 and 27).

