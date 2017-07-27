Divers lead Saanich athletes to Canada Summer Games

Bryden Hattie is injured, but not enough to stop him from competing at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg next week.

Hattie, a 15-year-old Claremont secondary student, is part of a foursome of athletes from the Saanich-based Boardworks diving club competing for Team B.C. at the Games, which start Friday and run to Aug. 13. They make up half of the eight-athlete team.

Hattie (of Colwood) will be joined by 19-year-old Ryan Grover (Saanich), 16-year-old Tanesha Lucoe (Saanich) and 18-year-old Coral Strugnell (Metchosin). Two of Team B.C.’s coaches are also from Boardworks, Jorge Batencourt and Lisa Boog, bringing a strong influence from the Saanich Commonwealth Centre.

“It’s an elbow thing, it’s healing but I’ll have to sacrifice a few of the dives,” Hattie said.

Making the team is a major step for Hattie and his progress as an internationally competitive diver.

“My goals are to do my best and make B.C. proud, hopefully Team B.C. can achieve our goals and make it the best Canada Games yet.”

The team carries a balance of experienced athletes along with those who will be participating in their first major competition at this level, Boog said.

For Grover, who is a current junior national team member with Hattie, there’s something empowering about putting on the Team B.C. logo, even if it’s just on your backpack.

“There’s a sense of pride behind it,” Grover said, “and it’s fun to represent [your province] when you can.”

The diving competition runs Monday through Friday, on the one- and three-metre springboards and 10m tower of the Pan Am Pool in Winnipeg.

The 2017 Canada Summer Games brings together approximately 4,000 athletes, coaches and managers from every province and territory to compete in 16 sports.

Fellow Saanichite Ryan Cochrane is the Team B.C. honorary captain.