A dragon boat team awaits the passing of traffic in the Inner Harbour before heading out to the start line of their race at the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Dragon boaters racing to Victoria event’s finish line today on Inner Harbour

23rd annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival has attracted teams from around the Pacific Northwest

Hundreds of paddlers are in Victoria’s Inner Harbour right now competing in the 23rd annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival.

Day one is in the books and a number of boats have moved forward to championship races today (Sunday, Aug. 20).

There’s plenty of activity on hand for the public to enjoy at Ship Point and around the Inner Harbour, as well as the races themselves. The races are due to wrap up around 4 p.m. today, with awards ceremonies getting underway at 3 p.m., as the various divisions complete their final races.

editor@vicnews.com

Most Read