Dragon boaters racing to Victoria event’s finish line today on Inner Harbour

23rd annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival has attracted teams from around the Pacific Northwest

Hundreds of paddlers are in Victoria’s Inner Harbour right now competing in the 23rd annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival.

Day one is in the books and a number of boats have moved forward to championship races today (Sunday, Aug. 20).

Dragon Boat racers on hold for harbour traffic, inc MV Coho, Harbour Air, whale watching boats, harbour ferries etc! pic.twitter.com/t2KbTPuk99 — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 19, 2017

There’s plenty of activity on hand for the public to enjoy at Ship Point and around the Inner Harbour, as well as the races themselves. The races are due to wrap up around 4 p.m. today, with awards ceremonies getting underway at 3 p.m., as the various divisions complete their final races.

