FISHING ADVENTURES: Rock cod, lingcod make excellent table fare

Mike Friesen with a rock cod pulled from Sooke waters. The fish was caught with a herring on a spreader bar system. (Ron Neitsch photo)

As salmon fishing efforts switch from large spring salmon to focusing more on coho salmon, there are other fish species that should be looked at before the season closes at the end of September.

Rock cod and lingcod are easy to catch and are excellent table fare.

Try visiting one of the local Sooke cod hotspots before or after your salmon fishing adventure to land some of these tasty fish.

Off the Bluffs, (make sure your not in the rockfish conservation area), around Secretary Island, and off the East Sooke Park shoreline are excellent spots for bottom fish.

Slack or slow moving current is best as you want to be able to get your gear to the bottom easily. Most anglers use jigs with a little bait like herring or squid attached for some extra attraction.

In our area you are allowed one rock fish per person per day.

Stop by your local tackle provider for more information on how to target rock fish and other fish species.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.