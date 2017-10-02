FISHING ADVENTURES: Wild coho fishing opens in local waters

Ron Neitsch || Contributed

Wild coho fishing opened last Sunday in Sooke waters. It’s great news for shore and offshore fishers alike.

This means catches will increase for sport anglers immediately.

The full regulation reads that fishers can retain one wild coho and up to three hatchery marked coho salmon per person.

Coho salmon fishing in Sooke has been consistently good with some fish landed in the 10 to 13-pound range.

Most boats trolling for coho are using anchovies, hootchies or spoons in green, glow and white tied with a slightly shorter leader than for the summer time chinooks. Try three to 5-foot leaders clipped closer to the down-rigger ball for more action. Favorite depths have been a little deeper lately, try 70 to 90 feet on the downrigger, with bright green flashers.

On the derby scene, Sooke Coho Derby is this Saturday (Oct. 7), tickets are selling at Eagle-Eye Outfitters, Crab Shack, and Cheanuh Marina.

Ron Neitsch is the owner of 2 Reel Fishing Adventures, based in Sooke.