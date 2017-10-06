Follow the GoodLife Victoria Marathon action here Sunday

Runners take off at the start of a previous GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon on Menzies Street. The marathon and half marathon routes pass through Victoria and Oak Bay, with those events plus the 8K and Thrifty Foods Kids Race finishing near the start line beside the legislature. Follow the race action this Sunday at vicnews.com. News file photo

The final countdown is on for the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon, and the Victoria News is ready to go with live coverage and results access on race day Sunday (Oct. 8).

We’ll be at the start line beside the legislature on Menzies Street for the full (42 kilometres) and half marathon (21K) races at 8 a.m. and will later have mid-race coverage along the routes. The 8K event starts at 8:50 a.m. from the corner of Wharf and Government streets, while the 1K Thrifty Foods Fun Run gets underway at 10:15 a.m. from the marathon start point on Menzies.

Follow the Victoria News on Facebook to follow various live feeds from the races and check vicnews.com for race stories and a link to the full results in real time as they happen.

