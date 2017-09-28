GALLERY: Raptors hold youth basketball clinic at UVic

Toronto Raptors player Malcolm Miller attempts a behind-the-back catch after a towering throw into the air during the Raptors’ youth clinic at UVic’s CARSA gym on Wednesday night. The Raptors are here for their preseason training camp ahead of the NBA season. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Dozens of youth took to the court at UVic’s CARSA gym on Wednesday night in a clinic led by Toronto Raptors assistant coach Jama Mahalela, players Kennedy Meeks and Malcolm Miller, and retired Raptor and NBA star Muggsy Bogues.

The Raptors are in town for their preseason training camp, Sept. 26 to 29, ahead of the NBA season. They are playing an intrasquad game today (Sept. 28) in front of 2,300 fans, followed by a private youth clinic tonight.

Ella Descoteau of Spencer middle school runs a drill at centre court with The Raptor mascot during the Raptors’ youth clinic at UVic’s CARSA gym on Wednesday night. The Raptors are here for their preseason training camp ahead of the NBA season. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Kennedy Meeks explains a drill during the Raptors’ youth clinic at UVic’s CARSA gym on Wednesday night. The Raptors are here for their preseason training camp ahead of the NBA season. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Raptors assistant coach Jama Mahlalela explains a drill during the Raptors’ youth clinic at UVic’s CARSA gym on Wednesday night. The Raptors are here for their preseason training camp ahead of the NBA season. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Retired Toronto Raptor player and NBA star Muggsy Bogues (the smallest player to ever play in the NBA) signs a shirt during a drill he’s also leading at the Raptors’ youth clinic in UVic’s CARSA gym on Wednesday night. Bogues came with the Raptors for their preseason training camp at CARSA ahead of the NBA season. Travis Paterson/News Staff

