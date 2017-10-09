Goldstream Salmon Run kicks off next weekend

Runners head out from the start of a previous year’s Goldstream 5K Salmon Run in Goldstream Provincial Park. This year’s 15th annual run, which is a fundraiser for the Goldstream Nature House, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at the Goldstream Provincial Park campground at 10 a.m. (Contributed photo)

A run that supports nature education on the West Shore kicks off next weekend.

The 15th annual Goldstream 5k Salmon Run, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m., begins at the Goldstream Provincial Park gatehouse and winds throughout the campground. People of all ages are encouraged to run or walk through the forest. Following the fun run, there will be treats and draws for prizes.

Funds raised go towards the Goldstream Nature House and supporting salmon programs for kids in the park.

To register, visit raceroster.com, call 250-478-9414 or fill out an entry form at the Goldstream Nature House or Westshore Frontrunners.

