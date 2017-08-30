Gorge Vale Golf Club champions’ races go down to the wire

Sue Takayama watches her putt head toward the hole during the Gorge Vale women’s club championship play Sunday. Takayama won a one-hole playoff against Nicole Fraser for the low gross title. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Brent Wilson played steady golf and kept his opponents on their heels Sunday to wrap up the 2017 Gorge Vale men’s club championship.

Wilson finished at 1-under 143 for the 36-hole tournament, edging runner-up Trevor Richardson by a single stroke for the low gross title. Sunday playing partner Andrew Funk was close behind, finishing at 145 for the weekend.

Grant Maskiewich followed in fourth at 147.

Among the handicappers, Tim Howard nailed down the low net title with a two-day total of 143. Dave Graas was next at 145, followed by Ken Oliver at 148, and both Jim Boyd and Dan Green in a tie for fourth at 149.

Among the weekend’s highlights was a hole-in-one Sunday on the par-3 second hole by Jared Callbeck.

On the women’s side, Sue Takayama stuck with leader Nicole Fraser through Sunday’s round and forced a playoff, which she won on the first hole to take the low gross crown by a stroke over Fraser.

Ruth Blasner took home the low net trophy, while Trish Reimer finished as runner-up.

editor@vicnews.com