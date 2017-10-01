Grizzlies win 4-3 in overtime against Riverman

Victoria gives up two-goal lead but finds a way to win

The Victoria Grizzlies came out flying on Saturday night, looking to redeem themselves from a 5-2 loss to the Vernon Vipers the night before.

The Grizzlies didn’t waste any time from the start with Marty Westhaver scoring his first of the season, 47 seconds in to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead. Dayne Finnson and Drayson Pears would add helpers on the goal.

Langley would answer at 6:41 with Nicholas Ponak adding his fifth of the season.

The game would go back and forth until 18:31 in the first when Ethan Nother notched his fifth goal of the season to make it 2-1 Victoria. Ryan Nolan and Cameron Thompson would add assists on the marker.

Final score 5-2 for the @VernonVipers over the @BCHLGrizzlies here at the Q Centre pic.twitter.com/BMv3HvDtHY — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) September 30, 2017

Shots were tied 13-13 after one. Langley took a roughing and slashing penalty but the Grizzlies weren’t able to capitalize.

Most of the second period once again saw back and forth action and scoring chances for both teams. Victoria would break through at 18:36 with Jamie Rome scoring his fourth of the year assisted by Lucas Clark.

The Rivermen would outshoot the Grizzlies 11-7 in the second period and led in that department 24-20 after the first two frames.

The second period saw three Victoria penalties and two Langley penalties. Jake Livingstone was called for tripping while Ethan Nother served a too many men on the ice penalty for the Grizz. Carter Berger would also go to the box for holding. The second frame would end scoreless.

In the third, Victoria would take two penalties for slashing and roughing. Once again, the Grizzlies couldn’t convert.

The Grizzlies couldn’t hold on to the two goal lead as well. Alec Capstick would score at 18:24 for the Rivermen to pull the visitors within one.

But that wasn’t it for Langley. With under a minute left, Nicholas Ponak added his second of the game to tie it and send the contest to overtime.

After three periods, the Rivermen still led in the shot department 35-26.

At 1:22 of the extra period, Marty Westhaver would play hero to give the Grizzlies the win. Alex Newhook added the only assist on the winner.

To no surprise, Westhaver earned first star of the game with the first goal and the game winner. Shots ended 35-30 for the visitors. The Grizzlies finished the night 0/5 on the power play. Langley couldn’t make the most of their opportunities and also finished 0/5.

The Grizzlies now sit at 5-3-0 on the season. Victoria will host Cowichan Valley on Oct. 6 at the Q Centre with puck drop slated for 7 p.m.

