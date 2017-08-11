HarbourCats finale Saturday should be Victoria’s hot ticket

Andrew Schaps rounds second for the Victoria HarbourCats in West Coast League playoff action Tuesday at Royal Athletic Park. North Division playoff champ Victoria hosts South champion Corvallis game 1 in the best-of-three West Coast League championship final this Saturday at RAP. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Victoria baseball fans have one last chance to watch their HarbourCats this season, with game 1 of the West Coast League championship series baseball final set for Royal Athletic Park tomorrow (Aug. 12) at 6:45 p.m.

The best-of-three games series starts here due to the fact the Corvallis Knights beat Yakima Valley 3-2 in last night’s deciding contest of the South Division playoff. The Knights, division champs in the first half of the season, own the best overall regular season record in the WCL and will host game 2 Monday and game 3, if necessary, on Tuesday.

Game 1 has proven critical to success in the WCL playoffs since 2013, as 11 of the 14 opening game winners have gone on to win the series.

Tickets for Saturday’s game at RAP are on sale now and a packed house is expected to cheer on the North Division playoff champion HarbourCats.