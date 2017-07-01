HarbourCats make it four in a row

The Victoria HarbourCats have now won four in a row after another tight victory over the Cowlitz Black Bears on Friday night.

Nearly 3,500 fans enjoyed the 6-5 win on fireworks night at Royal Athletic Park — even the local Taiwanese Association came out in full force!

The victory brings the HarbourCats back above the .500 mark with the team looking to continue its winning ways Saturday afternoon when they close out the series at 1 p.m. The season is now half over, with today’s game kicking off the second half of the 2017 West Coast League season.