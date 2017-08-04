Hattie and Henry pull hat-tricks at Canada Games

Saanich diver Bryden Hattie and triathlete Hannah Henry couple for six medals at Canada Games

Ryan Grover and Bryden Hattie with silver at the Canada Games. Canada Games/Twitter

It was a silver hat trick for Bryden Hattie as the Saanich Commonwealth Place diver led Team B.C. with three silvers at the Canada Games.

The diving compeition came to a close on Thursday but the Games continue in Winnipeg until Aug. 13.

Hattie and Ryan Grover, of Saanich’s Boardworks Diving Club, won silver on and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 3-metre springboard on Wednesday. The duo was also on the 3m podium together on Monday when they won silver in the men’s 3-metre synchronized event to start the Games. Hattie also won silver in the 1m springboard on Tuesday, with Grover just missing the podium in fourth.

Boardworks teammate Coral Strugnell, 18, added to B.C.’s medal haul with bronze in the women’s 3m springboard on Wednesday.

For Hattie, a 15-year-old Claremont secondary student who travels in from Colwood, Wednesday’s 3m springboard was a big turnaround as he came into the final heat sitting 11th overall after the preliminaries.

“I’m really happy, this morning I wasn’t diving as well as I could,” Hattie said on the Canada Games site. “In the finals I decided to listen to music and dance my way out and it worked.”

Diving wrapped up with the 10m platform on Thursday. Hattie finished sixth while teammate Tanisha Lucoe of Boardworks was 10th.

Saanich’s Hannah Henry also earned a hat trick of medals winning gold with Team B.C.’s women’s relay team, gold with the mixed relay team, and silver in the women’s individual triathlon. The mixed relay included Henry’s sister Holly, with her first medal at the Games.

University of Victoria rowers pulled in five medals on Wednesday alone, including a gold for the women’s pair of Elise McCracken and Avalon Wasteneys.

On the men’s side, Vike Ty Adams won silver in the men’s single and the B.C. men’s light four of Chris Clarke, Seb Gulka, Chris Gulka, Ellis Hollands finished second in a time of 6:40.59. Vikes McKenna Simpson and Emma Gray were part of the women’s quad boats that won silver and bronze, respectively.