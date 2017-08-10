Historic Victoria baseball win moves team to WCL championship final

HarbourCats sweep Kelowna, will play either Yakima Valley or Corvallis in best of three

Victoria HarbourCats batter Po-Hao Huang takes a cut against the Kelowna Falcons. Huang hit a home run and knocked in five runs to lead the HarbourCats to an 11-5 victory Wednesday in Kelowna. The win gave Victoria a 2-0 sweep of the North Division playoff series and a berth into the West Coast League championship series. Game 1 goes Saturday against either Corvallis or Yakima Valley, with the South winner determining where the opener will be played. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Po-Hao Huang used his big bat to help deliver a historic win for the Victoria HarbourCats in Kelowna on Wednesday night.

The man known affectionately as Bernie smacked a home run and led the team with three hits and five runs batted in, helping Victoria advance to the West Coast League championship series with an 11-5 win over the Falcons in game 2 of their best-of-three North Division playoff series.

The victory gave the HarbourCats their first ever WCL series win and sees them meet the winner between Corvallis and Yakima Valley starting this Saturday. Corvallis rebounded from an opening game loss to beat the Pippins 8-4 Wednesday to tie the South Division series at a game apiece. Game 3 happens tonight (Aug. 10) in Corvallis, Ore.

If the Knights advance, game one of the final would be played in Victoria this Saturday, with games 2 and 3, if necessary, set for Monday and Tuesday next week If Yakima Valley wins, the HarbourCats would play game 1 on the road Saturday and host the remaining games Monday and Tuesday.

Blake Hannah got the win on the mound for Victoria in the clincher over Kelowna, scattering four hits over six innings of work and allowing two runs, one of which was earned.

Harrison Bragg, with a pair of doubles and three RBI, and Tucker Johnson helped pace the Victoria offence.

Tickets for the upcoming playoff final in Victoria will be announced soon.

