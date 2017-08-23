Home run derby at Victoria’s Ogden Point won by the wind

Kyle Orr of the Victoria Mavericks watches his hit sail into the water at Ogden Point, while spectators do the same. The Baseball Canada Men’s National Championships Harbour Derby home run contest happened Wednesday night on the waterfront, but none of the competitors managed a qualifying hit due to a strong headwind. The tournament runs Thursday through Sunday at Royal Athletic and Lambrick parks. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Some of the top sluggers from this week’s Baseball Canada Men’s National Championships teams gathered at Ogden Point tonight, along with more than 100 fans, for a clever spin on the traditional home run derby.

The winner in the first ever Harbour Derby, however, was the wind as none of the hitters were able to bash a ball over the designated home run line in the water between the two cruise ship piers.

Event and tournament host Jim Swanson of the Victoria HarbourCats ultimately declared Cole Harbour, NS resident Jake Sanford from the Dartmouth Moosehead Dry the winner, for launching the most balls close to the line.

Kyle Orr and Sean Murphy represented the host Victoria Mavericks in the fun contest, which drew cheers and groans from the crowd assembled around the makeshift batting cage.

The tournament gets underway tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. with games at both Royal Athletic and Lambrick parks. Victoria plays New Brunswick in the feature game at 7 p.m. Thursday at RAP, following the opening ceremonies at 6:15.

The quarter-finals happen at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday at RAP, with the semifinals there Sunday at 9 a.m. and noon. The bronze medal game goes at 4 p.m., followed by the gold medal game at 7.

