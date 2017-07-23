Host Beacon Hill sits 1-1 at B.C. Little League baseball championships in Victoria

Sam Shaw and the Beacon Hill major all-stars sit 1-1 in round robin action at the B.C. Little League 11- and 12-year-old championships at Hollywood Park. The host team next takes on White Rock on Monday at 6 p.m. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Host Beacon Hill’s 11- and 12-year-old all-stars evened their round robin record to 1-1 Sunday after beating city champion Layritz 11-0 at the B.C. Little League Championships at Hollywood Park in Fairfield.

Leadoff batter Walker Selley led the winners with two hits and two runs scored and Spencer McGhie had a home run, while eight other team members hit safely in the game. Sam Jordan picked up the win on the mound for Beacon Hill, while Tyler Rowe was tagged with the loss for Layritz.

Beacon Hill, which next up plays Fraser Valley at 6 p.m. on Monday, was coming off a 7-3 loss to New Westminster in Saturday’s opener.

After falling behind 6-0 through two and-a-half innings, the locals scored three runs in the bottom of the third to narrow the gap. That was as close as they would get, however as New West added another run in the sixth.

Selley had two of Beacon Hill’s four hits on the day, with McGhie and Darcy Sprigg recording the others. Cole Crozier had three hits and winning pitcher Ben Hewitt had two hits, including a home run, to pace the mainlanders’ attack.

New West is playing White Rock this afternoon (game start 1 p.m.) while Vancouver Little Mountain and North Shore’s Highlands are on the diamond at 4 p.m.

Other results from Saturday saw White Rock beat Trail 9-2 and Vancouver Little Mountain beat Layritz 17-1.

Game-by-game results can be found at bit.ly/2gVjvLL

