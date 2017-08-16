Invictus Games flag inspires in Victoria

Local athlete and flagbearer Elizabeth Steeves kicked off the ceremonial Invictus Games flag tour with a stop at the B.C. Legislature

Elizabeth Steeves is the first flag bearer and team Canada competitor at the B.C. Legislature Cenotaph where Steeves kicked off the ceremonial Invictus Games flag tour. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Local flagbearer Elizabeth Steeves kicked off the ceremonial Invictus Games flag tour at the B.C. Legislature.

The former Royal Canadian Airforce Corporal at CFB Esquimalt fell head first off a wall, compressing and breaking vertebrae in her back, but will soon be competing at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

“What makes the Invictus Games different or stand out is that right now we are focusing on our military men and women who have served and or are still serving,” Steeves said. ” It’s giving them hope, it’s giving them a chance to be able to understand they can still do anything they really put their mind to.”

The athlete soon competes in wheelchair tennis and powerlifting at the multi-sport games featuring wounded members of the military. The Invictus Games takes place Sept. 23-30 in Toronto.

“Anybody can do anything if you put their heart, your soul and your mind to it and just adapt, overcome and solider on,” she said.