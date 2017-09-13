Jock Talk: UVic sports get into high gear

The University of Victoria’s sports teams hit high gear this week.
The Vikes’ women’s rugby team home opener and first game of the season is Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Alberta Pandas. Cheer on the women at 11:30 a.m. at Wallace Field.
The men’s rugby team host its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 16 against James Bay at 2:45 p.m. at Centennial Stadium.
The Div. 2 UVic Norsemen take the pitch ahead of the Vikes, welcoming James Bay AA 2 at 12:45 p.m.
UVic’s women’s soccer players look to add another win to their 1-1-1 record today (Friday, Sept. 15) when they host the Manitoba Bisons at 5 p.m. at Centennial Stadium. Returning to the pitch, Saturday, Sept. 16, the Vikes take on the Winnipeg Wesmen at 5 p.m., also at the stadium.
The Vikes men’s soccer team is also at home, first hosting the MacEwan Griffins on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:15 p.m. Come Sunday, Sept. 17, the Vikes host the Mount Royal Cougars at 2 p.m. at Centennial Stadium.
As the Vikes seasons get underway, the 10th annual Championship Breakfast is also coming up Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Show your support at this year’s breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities. Tickets are $200 per person – email athleticsclerk@uvic.ca or call 250-721-8409 for details.
Turning to community sports, Women’s Div. 1 soccer gets underway this week with the Bays United FC hosting the Castaways FC on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. at Finlayson Turf.
On the men’s side, tonight (Friday, Sept. 15) has Bays United Liquor Plus hosting Gorge FC at 8 p.m. at the Oak Bay High pitch.
And at Windsor Park, the Div. 1 Castaway Wanderers 3 rugby squad hosts Port Alberni for a 2:30 p.m. tilt Saturday.
Colin Gall is a local athlete who writes about coming sports events.