Jock Talk: UVic sports get into high gear

The University of Victoria’s sports teams hit high gear this week.

The Vikes’ women’s rugby team home opener and first game of the season is Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Alberta Pandas. Cheer on the women at 11:30 a.m. at Wallace Field.

The men’s rugby team host its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 16 against James Bay at 2:45 p.m. at Centennial Stadium.

The Div. 2 UVic Norsemen take the pitch ahead of the Vikes, welcoming James Bay AA 2 at 12:45 p.m.

UVic’s women’s soccer players look to add another win to their 1-1-1 record today (Friday, Sept. 15) when they host the Manitoba Bisons at 5 p.m. at Centennial Stadium. Returning to the pitch, Saturday, Sept. 16, the Vikes take on the Winnipeg Wesmen at 5 p.m., also at the stadium.

The Vikes men’s soccer team is also at home, first hosting the MacEwan Griffins on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:15 p.m. Come Sunday, Sept. 17, the Vikes host the Mount Royal Cougars at 2 p.m. at Centennial Stadium.

As the Vikes seasons get underway, the 10th annual Championship Breakfast is also coming up Tuesday, Sept. 26. The largest annual fundraising event for Vikes Athletics and Recreation, the breakfast and has raised more than $3.3 million since 2008, allowing Vikes Athletics the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

All proceeds support student-athlete scholarships, with 75 per cent directed to the current fiscal year and 25 per cent to Vikes endowments. Support can be directed to specific varsity programs or to the Vikes General Fund.

Show your support at this year’s breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities. Tickets are $200 per person – email athleticsclerk@uvic.ca or call 250-721-8409 for details.

Turning to community sports, Women’s Div. 1 soccer gets underway this week with the Bays United FC hosting the Castaways FC on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. at Finlayson Turf.

On the men’s side, tonight (Friday, Sept. 15) has Bays United Liquor Plus hosting Gorge FC at 8 p.m. at the Oak Bay High pitch.

And at Windsor Park, the Div. 1 Castaway Wanderers 3 rugby squad hosts Port Alberni for a 2:30 p.m. tilt Saturday.

The the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s Victoria Cougars continue play at home Sunday, Sept. 17, when they host the Kerry Park Islanders at 3:30 p.m. at Archie Browning Arena. The Cougars next gear up to take on the Westshore Wolves on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., also at Archie Browning Arena. The Cougs hit the road Friday, Sept. 22, but keep it local to take on the Saanich Braves on at 6:30 p.m. at Pearkes Arena.

Colin Gall is a local athlete who writes about coming sports events.