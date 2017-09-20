Jock Talk: Oak Bay High cross country hits the trails in Saanich

As this year’s high school sports season gets underway, Oak Bay cross country runners compete in the first race of the school year on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Lambrick Park. Racing begins at 3:45 p.m. with the junior boys division (4K), all girls at 4 p.m. (4K) and senior boys at 4:05 p.m. (6K).

After last week’s start to the field hockey season, Monday, Sept. 25 has AAA Oak Bay taking on Mt. Doug at UVic’s H20 field, beginning at 3:30 p.m., while Glenlyon Norfolk hosts St. Michaels, also at 3:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, GNS and Oak Bay development teams meet at 3:30 p.m. at UVic, with the competitive teams playing at 4:30 p.m.

In high school boys soccer, Thursday Sept. 28 has Oak Bay hosting Royal Bay at 3:30 p.m., while GNS visits Reynolds at Braefoot Park, also at 3:30 p.m.

Oak Bay men’s soccer takes the Bays United team on the road to face Westcastle United at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Westhills Stadium. In local play, the Vancouver Island Wave take on the Vic West FC on UVic Field 3 on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

Rugby returns to Windsor Park this week when the Castaway Wanderers men’s team hosts Seattle this Saturday, Sept. 23. Kick-off is at 2:30.

Women’s Division 1 soccer hits the pitch Saturday, Sept. 23 with the Castaways FC taking on the Juan de Fuca FC at 6 p.m. at PISE. On Sunday, Sept. 24, the Bays United FC takes on the Gorge FC at Oak Bay High at 4:30 p.m.

The University of Victoria Vikes rugby teams take the UVic spotlight this week with the men’s and women’s soccer teams away. The men start the action with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at Wallace Field. Sunday, Sept. 24, the women host UBC at 11:30 a.m. at Wallace Field.

The 10th annual Vikes Championship Breakfast is Tuesday, Sept. 26. The largest annual fundraising event for Vikes Athletics and Recreation, the breakfast and has raised more than $3.3 million since 2008. All proceeds support student-athlete scholarships. Show your support at this year’s breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Centre for Athletics, Recreation and Special Abilities. Tickets are $200 per person – email athleticsclerk@uvic.ca or call 250-721-8409 for details.

If you missed your chance to pick up seat tickets for the Toronto Raptors’ intersquad game during the team’s training camp

at UVic, you still have a chance to catch Canada’s only NBA team in action.

Tickets for the Sept. 28 game sold out quickly, but standing room spots will be released at 5:30 p.m. on game night, at the CARSA Membership Services Counter. Ticket-holders are asked to access the event via the Game Day Entrance on Gabriola Road (closest entrance to the parkade and McKenzie Avenue), with doors opening at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the evening go to the Golf for Kids Charity Classic. Learn more at govikesgo.com/raptors.

Turning to hockey, the Victoria Cougars play just one game on the road as they head to Pearkes Arena tonight (Friday, Sept. 22) when they take on the Saanich Braves at 6:30 p.m.

Colin Gall is a local athlete and Mt. Doug Secondary graduate.