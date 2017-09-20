Jock Talk: Oak Bay High cross country hits the trails in Saanich

As this year’s high school sports season gets underway, Oak Bay cross country runners compete in the first race of the school year on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Lambrick Park. Racing begins at 3:45 p.m. with the junior boys division (4K), all girls at 4 p.m. (4K) and senior boys at 4:05 p.m. (6K).
After last week’s start to the field hockey season, Monday, Sept. 25 has AAA Oak Bay taking on Mt. Doug at UVic’s H20 field, beginning at 3:30 p.m., while Glenlyon Norfolk hosts St. Michaels, also at 3:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, GNS and Oak Bay development teams meet at 3:30 p.m. at UVic, with the competitive teams playing at 4:30 p.m.
In high school boys soccer, Thursday Sept. 28 has Oak Bay hosting Royal Bay at 3:30 p.m., while GNS visits Reynolds at Braefoot Park, also at 3:30 p.m.
Oak Bay men’s soccer takes the Bays United team on the road to face Westcastle United at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Westhills Stadium. In local play, the Vancouver Island Wave take on the Vic West FC on UVic Field 3 on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
Rugby returns to Windsor Park this week when the Castaway Wanderers men’s team hosts Seattle this Saturday, Sept. 23. Kick-off is at 2:30.
Women’s Division 1 soccer hits the pitch Saturday, Sept. 23 with the Castaways FC taking on the Juan de Fuca FC at 6 p.m. at PISE. On Sunday, Sept. 24, the Bays United FC takes on the Gorge FC at Oak Bay High at 4:30 p.m.
The University of Victoria Vikes rugby teams take the UVic spotlight this week with the men’s and women’s soccer teams away. The men start the action with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at Wallace Field. Sunday, Sept. 24, the women host UBC at 11:30 a.m. at Wallace Field.
Colin Gall is a local athlete and Mt. Doug Secondary graduate.