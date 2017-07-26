Junior baseball championships start today at Lambrick Park

The Junior Premier Victoria Eagles are hosting the BCJPL provincial championships at Lambrick Park this weekend. Black Press File Photo

The Victoria Eagles are ready to take on the underdog role as the youngest team in the Junior Premier Provincial Championships at Lambrick Park this weekend.

The Eagles qualified as hosts for the tourney, which starts Thursday and runs until Sunday. It features the top four BCJPBL teams, North Shore, North Delta, UBC and White Rock.

Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell will make the ceremonial first pitch with Clyde Inouye, Walt Burrows, Dave Wallace and Lowell Rogers, who started the Island Premier Baseball league 22 years ago.

All games are at Lambrick Park.

Schedule: Thursday, July 27

Game 1 1:00pm 2 vs 4 White Rock vs North Delta

Game 2 4:00pm 1 vs 5 North Shore vs Victoria

Game 3 7:00pm 1 vs 3 North Shore vs UBC

Friday, July 28

Game 4 10:00am 2 vs 5 White Rock vs Victoria

Game 5 1:00pm 2 vs 3 White Rock vs UBC

Game 6 4:00pm 3 vs 4 UBC vs North Delta

Game 7 7:00pm 1 vs 4 North Shore vs North Delta

Saturday, July 29

Game 8 10:00am 3 vs 5 UBC vs Victoria

Game 9 1:00pm 4 vs 5 North Delta vs Victoria

Game 10 4:00pm 1 vs 2 North Shore vs White Rock

Game 11 7:00pm Qualifer game, if necessary

Sunday, July 30

Game 12 11:00am R2 vs R3 Semi-final game (R1 bye to championship game)

Game 13 2:00pm R1 vs W12 Championship Game