Junior baseball championships start today at Lambrick Park

The Victoria Eagles are ready to take on the underdog role as the youngest team in the Junior Premier Provincial Championships at Lambrick Park this weekend.
The Eagles qualified as hosts for the tourney, which starts Thursday and runs until Sunday. It features the top four BCJPBL teams, North Shore, North Delta, UBC and White Rock.
Saanich Mayor Richard Atwell will make the ceremonial first pitch with Clyde Inouye, Walt Burrows, Dave Wallace and Lowell Rogers, who started the Island Premier Baseball league 22 years ago.
All games are at Lambrick Park.
Schedule: Thursday, July 27
Game 1 1:00pm 2 vs 4 White Rock vs North Delta
Game 2 4:00pm 1 vs 5 North Shore vs Victoria
Game 3 7:00pm 1 vs 3 North Shore vs UBC
Friday, July 28
Game 4 10:00am 2 vs 5 White Rock vs Victoria
Game 5 1:00pm 2 vs 3 White Rock vs UBC
Game 6 4:00pm 3 vs 4 UBC vs North Delta
Game 7 7:00pm 1 vs 4 North Shore vs North Delta
Saturday, July 29
Game 8 10:00am 3 vs 5 UBC vs Victoria
Game 9 1:00pm 4 vs 5 North Delta vs Victoria
Game 10 4:00pm 1 vs 2 North Shore vs White Rock
Game 11 7:00pm Qualifer game, if necessary
Sunday, July 30
Game 12 11:00am R2 vs R3 Semi-final game (R1 bye to championship game)
Game 13 2:00pm R1 vs W12 Championship Game