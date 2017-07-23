Junior Shamrocks eliminated with loss

For a time on Saturday it looked like the Junior Shamrocks were ready to stave off elimination.

The Junior ‘Rocks led the powerhouse Coquitlam Adanacs by a 9-6 score after 40 minutes Saturday but couldn’t hang on for the win.

Coquitlam went on an 8-0 run to open the third period and the Shamrocks couldn’t respond, falling 15-11 and ending any hope the club had for a Minto Cup run. The Adanacs completed a 3-0 series sweep with the victory.

Marshall King, Daniel Smith and Cameron Garlin each had two goals for the Shamrocks in a losing cause. Other tallies came from Brad McCulley, Jake Campbell, Braylon Lamb, Nick Preston and Brian Robb.

joel.tansey@goldstreamgazette.com