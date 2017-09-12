Labour Day Quaddie wraps summer on the greens

John Cossom, Shelley Sidel, Marcia Wood, and Sheila McCall are the big winners of the final local lawn bowling club’s final season tournament. The foursome won the Labour Day Quaddie at the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club.

“This was our last club tournament of the season, and we had a full slate of enthusiastic bowlers competing as temperatures soared on Labour Day Monday,” said Marcia Thorneycroft, club publicist. “The tournament was followed by a club catered dinner.”

Because to the weather, and the great state of the local greens, outdoor bowling continues through September. The short mat season begin on Oct. 1.

