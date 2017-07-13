Lakehill 18B headed to fastball provincials

The U18B Lakehill Blazers are headed to the fastball provincials in Kelowna with a medal in their pocket.

Last weekend the Blazers went 6-0 to get into the championship game of the Canada Cup International Tournament in Vancouver. They picked up silver, falling to the South Delta Invaders in the final.

It was a solid showing, edging out 13 of the 15-team-field including teams from the interior, the lower mainland and Washington State.

The core of the team has been together for years, winning the 2015 silver at the Western Canadian Softball Championships.