Lambrick Park’s race up Mount Doug the toughest in town

It’s the toughest high school race in town, and it’s Lambrick Park secondary students only.

The King and Queen of the Hill is 1.5 kilometres up the unforgiving climb that is Churchill Road on Pkols (Mount Douglas).

“There’s no breaks, when you hit the half way point, it gets really hard,” said Grade 11 student Cam Blank, who won it for the second straight year on Friday.

Blank, a soccer and ball hockey player, paced himself to the win and didn’t take the lead until after the half way mark. He’s the first male to win the award in back-to-back years since Stewart Keenan in 2007-2008.

His time of seven minutes and 55 seconds put him clear ahead of the second place finisher, but still one minute back of the course record. Teagan Hunt, a Grade 9 student, took the Queen title in her Queen of the Hill debut with a time of 9:17.

“I didn’t know how long it was going to be so I had to guess at the beginning, I had to slow down because I started too fast,” Hunt said.

Athletics teacher Tom Turnbull started the race to discover track and field athletes in 1995.

“We’ve found a few athletes because of it,” he said.

