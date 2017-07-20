Little Leaguers open provincial tournament in Victoria on Saturday

Pitcher Spencer McGhie with the Beacon Hill Little League 11- and 12-year-old all-star team is in mid-windup during an exhibition game at Hollywood Park. The team hosts the B.C. championships starting there tomorrow. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

The big day is almost here for the Beacon Hill 11- and 12-year-old baseball all stars, who play the host’s role in the seven-team Little League B.C. Championships starting Saturday (July 22) at Hollywood Park in Fairfield.

After Victoria/Vancouver Island district champion Layritz opens the tournament at 11 a.m. against Vancouver West champs Little Mountain, and the opening ceremonies at 1 p.m., Beacon Hill hits the diamond at 3:00 to play the Vancouver East champs from New Westminster.

The boys in black and orange start Sunday playing Layritz in an all-local battle starting at 10 a.m. The day winds up with a barbecue banquet and skills competition starting at 6 p.m. Beacon Hill is back on the field for a 6 p.m. game Monday against Fraser Valley reps White Rock, then has the bye on Tuesday.

The semifinals go at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. The final goes at noon that Sunday. The winner advances to the Canada Region Championships, happening Aug. 3 to 12 in Medicine Hat, Alta.

Admission is free during the provincial tournament.

