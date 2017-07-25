Mainlanders leading the way at Little League provincials in Victoria

Walker Selly and the Beacon Hill 11- and 12-year-old all stars have Tuesday off and carry a fifth-best record of 1-2 into Wednesday’s round robin play at the seven-team Little League B.C. Championships at Hollywood Park. The top four teams advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

White Rock is leading the pack at the Little League Baseball B.C. Championships at Hollywood Park in Victoria.

The mainland team is 3-0 after the first three days of round robin play at the tournament for 11 and 12 year olds. Highlands, from the North Shore of Greater Vancouver sat 2-0 while Vancouver Little Mountain was 2-1.

Host Beacon Hill fell to 1-2 after dropping an 18-3 decision to White Rock on Monday. Fellow local team Layritz was winless at 0-3.

Beacon Hill has the bye Tuesday and next plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday (July 26) against Little Mountain. Layritz and New Westminster are due to square off at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The top four teams make the semifinals, which go at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday. The final kicks off at noon on Sunday.