MARATHON BLOG: Working one’s way up to marathon distance

This is the latest in a series of training blogs by Black Press reporter Kendra Wong, who will run the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Half Marathon on Oct. 8.

We are now five weeks away from the annual GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon and what makes the weeks of gruelling runs easier is knowing that I’m not alone in training mode.

My co-worker Michelle is also training for the run, but instead of completing the half, her goal is to finish the full marathon. While she’s completed two marathons in recent years, her goal is to finish in under four hours, improving on her time from the BMO Vancouver Marathon earlier this year.

And she’s been on track with her training. The longest run she completed was 32 kilometres on Sunday, when she started in downtown Victoria, continued along the breakwater and Dallas Road, towards Camosun College, onto Blenkinsop Road and back. She keeps herself active in other ways as well. Michelle also participates in yoga and CrossFit classes, or goes on a bike ride or hike.

Michelle started running a few years ago. Now 50, she’s completed a number of half and full marathons and encourages anyone who is thinking about signing up to challenge themselves with the GoodLife Marathon to do so.

“I never thought I’d be doing this. It’s one step at a time,” she said.

