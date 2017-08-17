Massive cycling event takes over Greater Victoria this Sunday

Riders head down the road during the 2016 Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria. This year’s Tour happens this Sunday (Aug. 20) and sees cyclists riding routes around the Capital Region. Photo by Callanan Photography/Facebook

One of the largest one-day cycling events in B.C. will see cyclists of all levels hits streets of Greater Victoria this Sunday (Aug. 20).

The seventh annual Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria offers three different challenges for riders looking to test their skills and stamina: there’s the 140-kilometre Harbour Air Epic for experienced cyclists, the 90K Trek Bicycle Store Victoria Legend for “enthusiasts” and the gentler 45K course of the Christie Phoenix Challenge.

Upwards of 1,500 cyclists are expected for this year’s rides, which have staggered starts at 7 a.m. (Epic) and 8:30 a.m. (Legend) from Belleville Street near the legislature, and 10 a.m. (Challenge) from the Sidney Spit ferry terminal on the Peninsula.

Traffic is expected to be delayed in certain areas as riders roll through, and drivers are asked to be aware of traffic control volunteers in place. Among the major routes where drivers can expect delays at certain times:

– Moderate delays of up to 20 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on the Patricia Bay Highway at Sayward Road.

– Minor delays and traffic pattern changes can also be expected on Highway 14 (Sooke Road) between Happy Valley and Glen Lake roads; Veterans Memorial Parkway between Highway 1 and 14, and other local side roads on the West Shore.

For more detailed traffic information, route maps and other information on the Tour, visit tourdevictoria.com.

