Monday night football gets a new meaning this week

No experince is needed and anyone in grades 4 to 10 is welcome to come to Goudy Field in Langford on Monday (Aug. 14) from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Westshore Rebels will also be in attendance for a special touch game during the last half of the evening.

No pre-registration is required, just show up ready to have some fun.

Organizers ask that participants come with cleats or runners and bring a water bottle.

