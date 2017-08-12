Monday night football gets a new meaning this week

The Greater Victoria Minor Football Association is hosting a fun night for kids interested in learning more about the sport.
No experince is needed and anyone in grades 4 to 10 is welcome to come to Goudy Field in Langford on Monday (Aug. 14) from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Westshore Rebels will also be in attendance for a special touch game during the last half of the evening.
No pre-registration is required, just show up ready to have some fun.
Organizers ask that participants come with cleats or runners and bring a water bottle.