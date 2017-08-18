National lawn bowling championships kick off in Colwood

Play will continue at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club until Saturday.

A lawn bowler with Team Quebec competes in round-robin play during the 2017 Canadian Lawn Bowling Championships at the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club in Colwood on Thursday. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Roughly 180 of the country’s best lawn bowlers have descended on the region for the 2017 Canadian Lawn Bowling Championships in Colwood this week.

Hosted by the Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club located behind The Q Centre, the tournament kicked off with opening ceremonies on Monday, following by round-robin play Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The finals will be played on Saturday, followed by closing ceremonies around 2 p.m.

Local lawn bowlers Annie and David Mathie, Anne Van Bastelaere, David Gardner, William Whitelaw and Auzzie Chambers, who are part of the team representing B.C., will be up against players from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

