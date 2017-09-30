Off-road ride to raise money for Island bike trails

Tripleshot Cross Fondo participants will hit the gravel roads and trails Oct. 15 in fundraiser for youth cycling and Island trails. (Submitted photo)

If you enjoy riding along flowing pine-needle trails, single track hills, making hairpin turns, and travelling over roots, rocks and through mud puddles, there’s a local cycling club that wants your attention.

Tripleshot Cycling is recruiting cyclists of all ages and abilities to explore backcountry trails in Greater Victoria on Sunday Oct. 15. The TripleShot Cross Fondo raises money for youth cycling, and for creating and connecting South Vancouver Island trails.

Cyclocross or mountain bike riders are invited and participants can hit the trails beginning at 9 a.m. at the Vancouver Island Tech Park. They’ll wind through the Highlands, past Hartland Mountain Bike Park, Camosun College, Francis King and Thetis Lake regional parks, and dozens of acres of private property that will be opened up just for this day.

Last year, the fundraiser won the Cycling BC Event of the Year.

Tripleshot Cycling Club president Martin Farnham said the event, the first of it’s kind in Western Canada, has something for everyone, “from roadies, to cross-riders, to mountain bikers.”

“I rode the course last year and yes, I ended up with a big grin on my face at the end,” Farnham said in a press release. “And since the profits go to support youth riders and trail development, you even get the satisfaction of knowing that while you’re out having fun you’re also helping to grow the local Victoria cycling community.”

Riders have the option of a 20-kilometre ($79) or 40-kilometre ($99) trek. Kids under 16 pay $45 for either route. Registration is available online at RaceRoster.com and closes Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

