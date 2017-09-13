Old hits die hard, as long-time rivals take to Esquimalt roller derby track

Belles of the Brawl to battle the Margarita Villains for the Calamity Cup

The Belles of the Brawl will take on the Margarita Villains in their quest for the Calamity Cup this Saturday (Sept. 16) at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt. Dawn Gibson/ Victoria News

The Calamity Cup is up for grabs this Saturday as the Eves of Destruction Roller Derby League closes out the 2017 season.

The Belles of the Brawl, facing off against the Margarita Villains, aim to take back the title they lost in 2016’s finale, with all the blood, sweat and tears they can muster.

Last season, the Eves of Destruction league celebrated 10 years since a group of skaters strapped on their wheels to play around in a parking lot in Victoria.

A historic rivalry between the Belles and the Villains is sure to play out on the track as the two veteran teams go head to head at Archie Browning Sports Centre.

The championship match kicks off at 7:30 p.m., after The Rotten Apples battle Nanaimo’s Candy Crushers at 5 p.m.

