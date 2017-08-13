Peninsula Panthers to adopt full face protection this hockey season

There has been a mix of players using visors and full face cages in the VIJHL over the years. (Gordon Lee Photography)

When players hit the ice for the Peninsula Panthers Junior B hockey club this season, fans will notice something a little different.

On Monday, the North Saanich-based hockey team will officially announce that it will become the first junior club in western Canada to mandate full face protection worn by all of its players. The club, along with BC Hockey, are planning a media conference at the BC Hockey head office in Saanichton Monday afternoon.

Speaking on Sunday, Panthers Governor and General Manager Pete Zubersky said after years of resistance among players, team owners and the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) itself, Peninsula is going out on its own to implement full face protection for all of its players.

“Everybody in this league … can think of a time when a visor or face cage could have prevented an injury,” Zubersky said.

The final straw for him cane about two weekend ago when this year’s Peninsula Panthers hit the ice to start practices. He said two players — a newcomer in a full face cage and a veteran with a visor — went into the corner. In what Zubersky described as an innocent play, an inadvertent high stick caught the player under his visor and cut his eye.

“Any lower, and that player might have lost his eye. And all on an innocent play.”

Zubersky and BC Hockey will discuss the use of full face protection as it relates to player safety and reducing dental injuries in junior hockey.

Zubersky said the club spoke with all of its players for the 2017/18 season and gave them four options at first: the status quo; new players wearing full face protection; mandatory face protection, or; optional use of full face protection. However, it was the incident on the ice that prompted Zubersky and Head Coach Brad Tippett to make it mandatory.

Asked if there was any resistance from the players, Zubersky said yes, there was some, however other players said it would be fine. He added he thinks some players feel it wouldn’t be ‘macho’ to say they’re OK with face protection. He added that it’ll take only a few games before his players are used to it — especially after spending their minor hockey years wearing full face protection.

Zubersky said he’s tried to get other teams and the VIJHL on board, but so far has faced resistance. He’s not sure why, other than perhaps players are saying they don’t want it, or it’s not being done for business reasons. Zubersky said for him, it’s about safety reasons. And this season, he said parents will notice the difference and could end up putting more pressure on other teams to adopt full face protection.

“Times have changed and we now have access to more research,” Zubersky stated. “Full facial protection is already mandated through minor hockey and even at some college levels. We believe our players will excel and enjoy the game more when they are properly protected.”