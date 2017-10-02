Photo Gallery: Castaway Wanderers men’s premier team takes down Westshore

After a long day of rugby, the Castaway Wanderers men’s premier team took down Westshore 50-7 Saturday afternoon.

It was a busy day at Windsor Park with a series of games starting with the Castaway Wanderers Premier women facing Westshore followed by the Men’s Premier Reserve Castaway Wanderers 2 against Westshore 2 at followed by the two clubs’ Premier men hitting the pitch.

Spencer Pickles photos