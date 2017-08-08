Playoff time in Victoria: HarbourCats host Kelowna tonight at RAP

Lefties’ second baseman Bryan Hill is tagged out by HarbourCats’ pitcher Radd Thomas in Sunday’s West Coast League baseball game at Civic Field in Port Angeles, won 17-16 in 11 innings by the Lefties. The HarbourCats captured the North Division second half title and open the playoffs tonight (6:35 p.m., Aug. 8) at home against Kelowna. Jay Cline/Black Press

The second season begins tonight at home for the Victoria HarbourCats.

The city’s collegiate level baseball squad won the second-half crown for the West Coast League’s North Division on Monday, by virtue of a 12-1 Corvallis win over the Wenatchee AppleSox. The Cats finished tied for top spot with Bellingham with a 15-12 record, but owned the tiebreaker with the Bells.

Tuesday’s game at Royal Athletic Park (6:35 p.m. start) sees the HarbourCats host first half North champion Kelowna in the opener of a best-of-three playoff series. Game 2 shifts to the Okanagan, with a possible game 3 also played there.

Victoria (29-25), which ended the regular season with a 17-16 marathon loss in Port Angeles last Saturday, finished with a slightly better record overall than Kelowna (28-26) and won the season series between the teams 4-2.

Tickets are available in advance at harbourcats.com or at the team office at 101-1814 Vancouver St. and will also be available at the gate.

editor@vicnews.com