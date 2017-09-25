Rebels defeat the Rams 33-28 in big second half comeback

Westshore Rebels running back Trey Campbell (4) bulls his way through a group of Langley Rams defenders during Sunday’s B.C. Football Conference game at Westhills Stadium last season. The Rebels defeated the Rams 33-28 in a second half comeback in Langley over the weekend. (Gazette file photo)

Even with the Westshore Rebels down by 17 points heading into halftime against the Langley Rams, head coach Charly Chardilicchia was confident his team would get the win.

And the team did just that in an exciting second half comeback to defeat the Rams 33-28 on Saturday.

“It was a spirited effort, but I think they [the team] really rallied for each other,” Chardilicchia said. “I was confident we were going to come back and win that football game.”

Kicking off in Langley, the Rams opened the scoring with a quick 7-0 lead, but the Rebels answered right back with a touchdown from D’Saun Greenaway to tie the game. That was short-lived as the Rams scored another touchdown, followed by a field goal to take a 17-7 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Kyle Clarke made a 35-yard field goal to cut the Rams’ lead to 17-10, but they would score another touchdown before heading into halftime with the Rebels down 27-10.

Rebels move to 7-1 with a big 2nd half comeback 33-28 #back2back #RebelUp@BCFC_Media @CJFLnews — Westshore Rebels (@WestshoreRebels) September 24, 2017

Penalties, which have been an issue throughout the season, continued to plague the team. The Rebels had ninepenalties in the first half, coughing up 173 yards, which Chardilicchia admits affected the team’s performance. Putting the first half behind them, the team exploded offensively with 176 rushing yards in the second half, and touchdowns from Trey Campbell, D’Saun Greenaway, and quarterback Scott Borden to topple the Rams.

“We ran the ball really well and that calmed our team down [in the second half]. Then we gained momentum with our first score and after that, it was all a matter of time [before they got the win],” Chardilicchia said.

“The players were a little disgruntled with some of the calls that went our way, but they tried to put that behind them and focus on the game, and when they did that, we looked like a good football team … we pulled through like I thought we would.”

The win brings the team to 7-1 on the season. Up next, the team has their sights set on next Saturday’s final away game against the Chilliwack Valley Huskers.

While Chardilicchia said the Huskers are “no joke and come out and battle” every game, being prepared and having a solid game plan will help the team get the win.

This Saturday’s (Sept. 30) game has a 1 p.m. kickoff in Chilliwack. The Rebels return to Westhills Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7 for their final game of the regular season against the Okanagan Sun – a team the Rebels haven’t faced since their season opener on July 29. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

